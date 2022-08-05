Kanpur Clerk Applies For Leave to Bring Home Wife Upset Over 'Pyaar-Mohabbat Ki Baat'

A Kanpur government official, in a bold move, didn’t hold back when he had to write a two-day leave application. The letter written by the clerk holds the honest subject line, wherein he expresses that he has to bring back his “patni" from her “mayka". Shamsad Ahmed wrote the letter to Prem Nagar’s Block Development Officer (BDO) in order to get an urgent leave to do the same, reports India Today.

Ahmed said that following a dispute with him, his wife went to her maternal home with their children. He added that he needed to make amends and bring her back home. He explained in the letter that he had had a dispute with his wife over “pyaar-mohabbat ki baat". He is emotionally hurt due to this reason, he added. He would have to make amends to her and convince her to return.

Advertisement

Fortunately, Ahmed’s plea did not fall on deaf ears and the BDO approved his leave application. He can now take his urgent leaves and go to his wife to peacefully resolve the “pyaar-mohabbat ki baat".

Of late, employees’ honesty when it comes to leave applications has made for many a viral social media posts. For example, a Twitter user named Sahil shared: “My juniors are so sweet, asking me for leave to attend an interview," he wrote in the caption. In the application, the employee had written, “Dear Sir, Greetings to the day. Good Morning. I am sending you this email to inform you that I need leave for today to attend an interview in another company. I’d like to request that you please approve my leave."

Advertisement

The short and crisp leave application impressed many. One person commented, “It is difficult to provide that level of confidence in your subordinates. Congratulations bro. You must be an employee friendly and a loving superior!"

Advertisement

Sahil shared the application in response to a resignation letter which had been going viral too. Being deemed as a “no-nonsense resignation letter," the image left people in complete splits. The picture of the short and sweet resignation letter was shared on Twitter by a user @MBSVUDU. It simply read “Bye bye sir". In the caption, the uploader wrote, “Simple".

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here