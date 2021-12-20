Kanpur Commissioner Cooks Poha in Viral Pic, Internet Asks, ‘Why is Gas Not Lit?’

A tweet by an IAS officer has gone viral, but perhaps not in a way the poster intended to. Recently, Kanpur commissioner Raj Shekhar posted a photo of himself cooking poha (a dish made from flattened rice) on Twitter. He asked his followers to wish him luck for his culinary adventure which he had set on ‘under the guidance of Home Minister’. The photo shows him dressed in a grey blazer with a pink shirt underneath. He is seen stirring the poha with a wooden spoon. However, the netizens noticed something amiss with the photo and promptly pointed it out. The gas burner was not lit. The followers found cooking with a formal suit on rather unusual too. Here is the tweet:

“Please wish me Good Luck. Trying my luck in Cooking…Smiling face with smiling eyes. Preparing the Poha for the Breakfast under guidance of Home Minister."

Users soon flooded his comments section.

“Who cooks in suit ??? BTW gas needs to be lit."

“Cooking pakoras under the guidance of HM (home minister) without turning on the gas."

“The stove is off. Airpods are on. A typical Indian bureaucrat."

“You may want to light the stove."

“U are saying Cooking, Preparing but that Poha looks already prepared! And ur gas is not turned on!! Next time keep these things in mind while posing for a pic to make it look more authentic!!"

“Yes. He knows that the cost of gas has shot up. Therefore he has developed a technique where one can cook without using any gas."

However, a few defended the photo saying that the official might have clicked the photo after cooking the dish.

“Why are people talking about invisible flame when the poha is already cooked. He could be just fixing extra salt or something."

What do you think?

