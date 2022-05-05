Kanpur Cop Buys All Balloons from Street Vendor Who Wanted to Go Home Early for Eid

While reports of communal violence have erupted from across the country in the past few weeks, there have also been incidences where humanity, harmony, love have won above all religious intolerance. Currently, a heartwarming story of a Kanpur police officer is doing rounds on social media. In a video shared on Twitter, a cop can be seen buying all the balloons from a street vendor in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. What makes it special? Well, the balloon seller wanted to go home on the occasion of Eid but he didn’t have enough money. The vendor was hoping to earn money by selling balloons but he got only disappointment. On the other hand, a group of children wanted balloons for Eid. Knowing about the requirements of both parties, a cop couldn’t help himself from finding a way out.

In the viral clip, shared by a journalist, ACP Tripurari Pandey is seen buying balloons to help the street vendor earn enough money to be able to celebrate Eid at home. Not just that, the policeman made sure that the children also get the number of balloons they want. He bought all the balloons from the vendor and distributed them among the kids. The 59-second video showcased Pandey handing over balloons to children and interacting with them.

Posted on May 3, the clip has amassed over 2 lakh views and tons of comments from internet users, who stated that such officers should be saluted for their work. One of the users tweeted, “Bahut khub, har insaan ko aise hi soch rakhna chahiye. Hindus Muslim dono ko ek dusre ke festival me help krna chahiye (Every person should be this way, both Hindus and Muslims should help each other out during festivals)." “Salute hai aise officer ko (Such officers should be saluted)," another wrote. Check out the reactions:

Meanwhile, around 141 people have been arrested in connection with communal clashes over the hoisting of a flag before Eid in Jodhpur. A curfew continued for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

