Kanye West, Kim Kardashian 'Drama' Spirals But Twitter Doesn't Find it Funny Anymore

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s breakup has been unfolding pretty much in the public eye, with the former taking to social media to share much of their relationship drama. Recently, Kanye, who claimed his and Kim’s daughter North West had been put on TikTok against his will, took to Instagram to air his thoughts on the matter. In an Instagram post with a screengrab of North on TikTok, Ye wrote, “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ? (sic)" Kanye also tagged Kim on the post. After the matter started making the rounds on social media, Kardashian also took to her Instagram stories to respond. Among other things, she wrote in a note, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create."

Other than that, Ye has also dragged Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson on social media pretty directly, sharing a meme that morphed his face and Pete’s face over the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe film’s poster, showing the two in a ‘war’. There have been reports that Kanye also shared screenshots of his private chats with Kim. Now, however, all of these posts stand deleted. He seems to have also admitted to his mistake, writing in one of his two current Instagram posts: “…I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."

Naturally, social media users have had a lot of thoughts, ranging from memes and jokes to those considering Kanye’s actions as harassment and not a trivial matter.

“Kanye is just showing the world how scary it can be for a woman in Kim’s situation. Now imagine someone not having security, financial independence, or a way out," a Twitter user wrote.

“Kanye harassing his ex while people watch and cheer him on or bask in the drama is everything that is wrong with the world. It normalized that type of behavior. Women go through this every day. And a majority of women don’t have the wealth and security that kim k has," wrote another.

Some have been sharing memes on how the “drama" in general is something that they never wanted to be privy to. Others have been feeling sympathetic towards Kanye and arguing that no one knows either of them personally, so it might be better to reserve judgements.

Ye himself seems to agree that he may have erred in his approach. In his aforementioned Instagram post, he also mentions, “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me."

