Kanye West Mysteriously Wipes Out Instagram, Fans Go Wild with Theories

The majority of fans feel that the 44-year-old rapper has removed everything from his account, following the death of his close friend and fashion designer Virgil Abloh. On November 29, it was noticed that American rapper Kanye West wiped his entire Instagram page. There are no posts left on his account whatsoever. Though Kanye, who is legally known as Ye, has removed everything from the page, he has not deactivated or deleted his account completely. No official statement has been issued, as of now, to reveal why Kanye removed all the posts from his account. However, it is not the first time he has done so. The 44-year-old had previously cleaned his Instagram account and even gone ahead with deactivating all of his social media handles.

https://www.instagram.com/kanyewest/?hl=en

Fans are making assumptions and speculating the reason behind Kanya’s move. The majority of them feel that the 44-year-old rapper has done so following the death of his close friend and fashion designer Virgil Abloh. It was reported that his latest Sunday Service performance was dedicated to Virgil. It had come just hours after the fashion designer’s demise was announced by the family.

A few days ago, Kanye shared a picture of him and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. In the old snap, the two were sharing a kiss during their time together. The rapper posted the picture despite Kim filing for divorce. Kim has now been linked with comedian Pete Davidson as they were spotted on various dates. Days ago at Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event, Kanye spoke on reuniting with Kim. A part of his speech was focused on how God was calling him to reunite with his estranged wife.

Accepting his mistakes, Kayne said that he has done certain things publicly that were “not acceptable as a husband.”

In his speech, Kanye went on to express his desire to be with his family. He said, "I am trying to express this in the most sane way possible, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back at home."

