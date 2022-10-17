Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl, Gets Backlash Online

Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been in the news and all over social media platforms for all the wrong reasons of late. Recently, he was invited to N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s podcast called Drink Champs. While speaking on the podcast, he stated that George Floyd died from fentanyl, and the cop’s knee was not on his neck. “If you look the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that," he says.

It all started when there were discussions around Candace Owens’ documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, based on Black Lives Matter. The documentary talks about Floyd’s death at the hands of former White Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

The video has now gone viral and Kanye is receiving a lot of criticism for his remarks. “It’s sad that now because of Kanye west, people have to relive George Floyd’s murder to prove that man wrong. It was enough seeing it in real time. Why can’t y’all respect the dead and let that man rest in peace," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Kanye West is spreading reprehensible lies about George Floyd’s death. Kanye West is disgraceful. “When you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that."

Meanwhile, earlier, people found his Donda Academy, as Twitter experts would call it, a little “sus". It’s a private Christian school in California and is named after Ye’s late mother Donda, whose name also inspired two of the rapper’s album titles. As per New York Post, the school charges $15,000 per year, has celebrity guests and also offers insider connections to Kanye’s fashion and music enterprises

Parents are required to sign NDAs or nondisclosure agreements, sources told Rolling Stone. The school has a very small cohort of students and teachers and is not accredited, to top it off. This calls into question the credits and diplomas earned by students and whether these will hold in colleges.

Moreover, the principal and executive director of the school, Brianne Campbell, has never before held any formal position as an educator. Currently, a video of the students singing “Good morning, Donda" is going viral on Twitter and people have been feeling uneasy about it.

