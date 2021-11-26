Kanye West Thinks God Will Bring Him Back Together With Kim Kardashian

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is known for making eccentric statements and now, people on the Internet have zeroed in on one such comment made by him about his relationship with estranged wife Kim Kardashian. Speaking at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event on Wednesday, Ye said God would bring him and Kim back together. In a video shared by ‘YEEZY MAFIA’ on Twitter, he can be seen making an impassioned speech about family, faith and his relationship with Kim. He admitted that he has made mistakes and publicly done things that were “not acceptable as a husband". Adding that he wasn’t going to let the media write the narrative of his family, he said, “I am the priest of my home." He went on to say that when God would bring “Kimye" back together, “millions of families" going through divorce or separation would be inspired by the same.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kim, meanwhile, is reportedly dating comedian Pete Davidson. Days after celebrating Pete’s Davidson’s birthday in matching pyjamas, and sort of confirming their relationship on Instagram, it is been reported that Kim Kardashian and the SNL actor are officially dating. Entertainment portal E! quoted a source close to the supermodel as saying that they are really happy and seeing where it goes. “Pete has told her he doesn’t want to see anyone else. She is telling some people they aren’t super serious but she isn’t seeing anyone else… She’s trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him," the source further added. According to them, the 41-year-old mother of four is smitten over the 28-year-old comedian and it’s very exciting to her.

This is far from the first time that Ye has made a somewhat implausible statement about god. Last year, podcast on The Joe Rogan Experience, the America rapper spoke about many things- one of which was that God wants him to be the President of the United States. The musician had announced that he intended to have his name on the ballot for the then-upcoming US Presidential Election. In the conversation, West said that it was his calling to be the ‘leader of the free world’. “It was something God put on my heart in 2015" he went on. And when did he first thought of this idea? The American rapper said that it just “hit" him while he was in the shower. “When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself, and all this joy came over my body."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.