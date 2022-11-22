Kanye West to Andrew Tate, List of Banned Twitter Accounts Elon Musk Has Reinstated

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, a lot has changed. In one of his first steps, the billionaire reinstated several accounts that were previously banned for a lifetime. He had previously stated that he strongly believes that no one should be removed from the site for life. Therefore, one of the many things that he promised before taking over the company was “freedom of speech" on the platform. Thus, he has now reinstated many banned accounts and here is a list:

Donald Trump

On Saturday, Musk said that former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account will be reinstated after the site’s new owner ran a poll in which a narrow majority of 15 million voters supported the move. Trump’s once-blocked Twitter account reappeared on the platform, minutes after company owner Elon Musk announced he was lifting the 22-month suspension on the former president over incitement of violence. “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei," Musk tweeted, using a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people, the voice of God."

More than 15 million people voted in the poll asking whether Trump’s account should be reinstated, with a narrow majority of 51.8 percent voting in the affirmative.

Kanye West

Shortly after restoring Donald Trump’s Twitter account, Musk unbanned the accounts of Kanye West (now Ye). “Testing… Testing… Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked," Kanye tweeted. Musk replied: “Don’t kill what ye hate… Save what ye love".

Kanye’s account had been banned in October after he posted a tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE". Tate, who has been severely criticised for his incendiary and misogynistic commentary on the Internet, had been banned from Twitter in 2017. He was also removed from Instagram, Facebook and TikTok earlier this year.

Andrew Tate

Musk has also banned Tate from his social media website. Tate tweeted, “I’ve decided to fly to the failed state of California, walk into twitter HQ and tell @elonmusk he’s a legend. On my way."

The return of Kanye West and Andrew Tate, both of whom have received massive backlash in the recent months, caused an uproar among Twitter users.

Jordan Peterson

Jordan Peterson is a Canadian psychologist whose account was suspended in 2018. This happened after he violated Twitter’s “hateful conduct guidelines." He made an offensive tweet in which he referred to Elliot Page with their dead name, saying, “Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician."

The Babylon Bee

This is a conservative parody outlet which was banned in March for misgendering Rachel Levine. She is a trans woman currently serving as US assistant secretary of health. The account was reinstated on Friday. After this, The Babylon Bee tweeted, “We’re back. Let that sink in."

Kathy Griffin

When many people on Twitter were protesting Elon Musk’s decision to roll out the paid blue tick model by changing their names one such account was Kathy Griffin who changed her name to Elon Musk. The comedian even copied his profile picture and said, “After much spirited discussion with the females in my life, I’ve decided that voting blue for their choice is only right. (They’re also sexy females, btw.) #VoteBlueToProtectWomen."

