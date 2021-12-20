Kanye West to Distribute 4,000 Toys Among Children over Christmas Weekend in Chicago

American Hip-hop artiste Kanye West is in the news once again, but this time it is for his philanthropist activities. According to an ABC7 report, the Grammy award-winning artist who hails from Chicago, purchased nearly 4,000 toys which will be given away at an event on Christmas weekend in the city. The singer, who changed his name to Ye recently, bought the toys for an event that would take place in a neighbourhood located on South Side in Chicago. According to the report, Chicago Alderman, Stephanie Coleman, said in a statement, “I’m so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond. He is no stranger to our community. His presence has always been felt in our neighbourhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus." Each family will be treated to food, games and prizes while waiting for their toys.

The 44-year-old rapper has been doing some philanthropic works. In November, Ye met with charitable organisations in Los Angeles and came up with strategies that he believes can help to ease the growing problem of homelessness in the city. According to TMZ, he had stopped by the Los Angeles Mission to drop off 1,000 meals earlier in November and also took time to meet with the people in charge. The report mentioned that during his meeting with Reverend Troy Vaughn, CEO of LA Mission, Ye laid out four ways he believes he can help the homeless people in LA. The artist aims to partner with charitable groups in the city to supply food to the homeless and to use his companies as a means to provide education, jobs and housing to them. Ye proposed that he can use his platform and Sunday Service to inspire and uplift the homeless community in Los Angeles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.