Kanye West's Latest Instagram Photo of Skinned Monkey Gives Internet the Creeps

Kanye West, who recently changed his name to Ye, raised eyebrows with his unusual choice of image for his last Instagram post, which came amid accusations of him reportedly assaulting a fan outside a Los Angeles club. Since removing all of his earlier photographs, the artiste has only shared a handful of photos on his page, and his most recent post, which features a very graphic image of a skinned monkey, is giving some of his followers the creeps.

Kanye captioned the photo ‘MY LIFE WAS NEVER EASY’ and tagged fellow musician The Game aka Jayceon Terrell Taylor in the post, causing fans to speculate whether a collaboration is in the works.

Advertisement

Here’s the photo Kanye West shared on Friday:

The post left most of the Donda singer’s followers understandably taken aback. One user wrote, “A f*** jumpscare," while another wrote, “I was not prepared for this to be the first thing that I saw when opened this app." A few angry followers expressed their reactions to the image saying, “I’m calling PETA" and “needed a trigger warning on this s***."

According to Lad Bible, Ye and The Game may really be releasing the collab soon, dubbed ‘My Life Was Never Easy.’ The 44-year-old apparently collaborated for the track with Pusha T and DJ Premier and discussed the details over the phone earlier this week. This development came a few days after the Los Angeles Police Department announced that Kanye was being investigated as a suspect in connection with a battery incident. Daily Mail reported that the claimed encounter occurred at 3 am on January 13 outside the members-only club Soho West in downtown Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Additionally, it’s been a busy few weeks for Kanye who was announced as a headliner for Coachella 2022 with Billie Eilish and Harry Styles. He’ll allegedly take his Sunday Service to Russia later this year for a concert and a meeting with Vladimir Putin. Moreover, the three-part Netflix documentary titled Jeen-Yus, which was shot throughout the course of Kanye’s career spanning almost two decades, will premiere on February 10.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.