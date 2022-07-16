Karan Johar 'Comparing' Sara Ali Khan's Upbringing to Janhvi Kapoor's Has Twitter Fuming

Koffee With Karan season 7 saw Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor making some major revelations about their lives, starting from how they bonded to what their dating lives look like. Sara had caused a buzz when she had spoken about wanting to date Kartik Aaryan, and it turned out that she did end up dating him. Sara and Janhvi also revealed that they had once dated a pair of siblings. The duo spoke about their friendship and how it grew during their Kedarnath trip. All was well, until some Twitter users found that some of Karan Johar’s remarks towards Sara were disparaging.

Karan discussed Sara’s “upbringing", talking about how Janhvi was raised like a “princess" at her house and Sara hadn’t grown up with a “protective daddy vibe". These questions were found to be intrusive by some people on the Internet, who also said that Karan seemed to be favouring Janhvi.

Advertisement

Well, the jury is out on the second episode of Koffee With Karan. What do you think?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.