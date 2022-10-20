Karan Kundrra Slammed For Featuring in Romantic Reel With 12-year-old Riva Arora

Karan Kundrra, 38, has been drawing backlash on the Internet after featuring in an Instagram Reel opposite 12-year-old Riva Arora. Riva, who has appeared in films like Vicky Kaushal’s Uri and Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena among a number of others, featured in a Reel alongside Kundrra, where she is shown cheating on the character of her boyfriend with Kundrra’s character. It shows her interacting with the boyfriend character while simultaneously texting Kundrra’s character, and then shifts to her having drinks with the latter at a bar.

The romantic content of the Reel, coupled with the fact that a minor was enacting it with fully-grown adults, did not go down well. The video went viral on many social media platforms. The Reel seems to have since been removed from Riva’s Instagram page where it had been posted earlier.

Riva Arora has 8.2 million followers on her Instagram page.

