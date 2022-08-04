Kareena Kapoor Khan Trolled For Calling 'Laal Singh Chaddha' 'Elitist' and 'Classist'

After a decade, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to entertain us with Laal Singh Chaddha. The duo, who were previously seen in 3 Idiots, are currently busy on a promotional spree for Advait Chandan’s directorial. Now, in a recent interview with News18, Kareena said that Laal Singh Chadha “is an elitist kind of classist film", which did not go down well with a section of the Internet. It all started after Kareena explained that since Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump is an American movie and a majority of the Indian audience hasn’t watched the original film yet.

She added that for some Indian cine-lovers, Laal Singh Chaddha will just be a story and not the Hindi remake of a Hollywood film. During the interview, when asked if she ever had an “apprehension" that this is the film that everyone has seen, Kareena said, “No, because it’s an original adaptation in a different language. Our language and our sentiments are very different from theirs also. So, we’ve adapted it for our Indian screens, and I’m sure people would enjoy it. But many people still haven’t watched Forrest Gump…the masses would not have seen it. It is an elitist kind of classist film. So they (Indian audience) will see it for a story, not because it’s a remake of Forrest Gump."

As usual, a group on social media was not happy with Kareena’s statement where she called the film “elitist" and “classist." One of the Reddit users even shared a clip from the interview. Reacting to the post, one user commented, “This is why someone got to tell Bebo, not to memorise thesaurus the night before." Another wrote, “The reason I believe education is important." A third user commented, “Kareena: Saif, please! I can’t recite anymore of this book ya! Safi: Nonsense my dear! You will continue and write a 10,000-word essay on why people should have caviar in their breakfast!"

Advait Chandan’s directorial, Laal Singh Chaddha, has been filmed over years and is now ready for its theatrical release. The movie will hit theatres on August 11.

