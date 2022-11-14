Karnataka Family Shocked After Finding Giant Cobra Coiled Around Fridge Compressor

A family in Karnataka’s Kothagere village in Tumkur district got the fright of their lives after discovering a giant cobra curled inside their refrigerator’s compressor. Snakes usually look for warm hide-outs during winter and might have slithered into the compressor as it heated up, reported Brut India. A video of the huge and venomous snake shared by Brut has been going viral on social media.

When the family in Kothagere discovered the snake, they immediately called local forest officials. They arrived to the scene with a snake catcher who then rescued the snake from inside the compressor. The video shows him fishing the reptile out and then leading it into a container. The snake was released into a nearby forest thereafter.

Recently, another hair-raising incident surfaced online wherein a cobra was found curled up inside a shoe. The scary video of the rescue mission was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. Taking to the caption, the IFS officer warned the netizens and urged them to be cautious as snakes can be found at the oddest possible places during monsoon.

While posting less than a minute video on his official Twitter handle, Nanda wrote, “You will find them at oddest possible places in monsoons. Be careful. Take help of trained personnel," he ended the caption by informing the users that the video is a “WhatsApp Forwarded" clip.

In yet another incident, a snake was found inside a student’s school bag in Datia, Madhya Pradesh. When the student opened the bag to take out her books, she found the reptile inside it. She informed her teacher about it, with whose help the snake was finally removed from the bag. A video of the incident had gone going viral, where the snake could be seen exiting the bag after some coaxing. When the student’s books were all removed and the bag was shaken, the snake eventually made its way out.

