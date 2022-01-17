Karnataka Farmer Grows 72 Kinds of Ragi in 20 Cent Plot, Revives Heirloom Varieties

A farmer in Mattighatta village of Dharwad district has grown 72 different varieties of Ragi in a 20 cents farm. People from neighbouring villages and far-off places, even from other states are flocking to his farm to see the heritage varieties of ragi. 46-year-old Eshwar Gowda Patil has been a fa​rmer all his life. He is an enthusiast who tries different varieties of crops to preserve the heirloom and heritage varieties of crops. With help from various organic promoters, he procured around 80 varieties of Ragi seeds this season and sowed them in his plot.

“Sahaja Samruddha team gave me 80 varieties of seeds. Out of which 8 varieties didn’t germinate. But the remaining 72 varieties grew very well. Out of this lot, I was unaware of many species. I am happy to find them full of grains, all are grown organically" said a happy Patil to News18.

Three years ago he tried cultivating 24 varieties, but this year has been fruitful exponentially. His plot now has 120 plants each from all 72 varieties. The saplings were planted within distance of one and a half feet away. Jenugoodu Ragi, Pichcha Kaddi Ragi, Gutta Kindulu Ragi, Shivalli Ragi, Unde Ragi, Mude Ragi, Haalu Kurulu Ragi, Jagaluru Ragi are a few varieties that farmers from other places are astonished to see here. “Many varieties that I am seeing here are something that I had seen when I was a little boy. I had heard about a few of them from father and grandfather. It feels so good like that we found a long lost treasure," said Mohan Krishna, a farmer from Andhra Pradesh who came to see the heirloom varieties at Patil’s farm.

Patil has now collected fully grown seeds from all the 72 varieties and deposited them into seed bank. This is like a farmers’ cooperative where seeds are preserved to be distributed later.

Ragi is widely used even in urban areas due to its many health benefits. Hence more than other millets, the consumption market for Ragi is also large. Many parts of Karnataka and South India still consume Ragi as a staple in various forms. The many varieties will only add to the palette.

