'Change MLA, Get Son Married': Bizarre Letters Addressed to Deity of Karnataka Temple Go Viral

Hasanamba is a very famous deity worshipped in Hassan, Karnataka. A very special ritual is followed in this temple where the temple stays closed all through the year except for 9 days. People stand for hours in queue to get a glimpse of the deity. This year, the temple doors were open for devotees from October 28 to November 6. After closing the doors of the temple until next year, the temple administration opened the ‘Hundi’ or the donation box and this time, more than the money, the letters that people wrote to the Goddess have caught attraction.

Weird Requests Galore

“Please save the people of Holenarasipura constituency. Let us have a new MLA. HD Revanna and his family are blood suckers. Please make sure everyone in their family loses in election," said one letter. Another letter was from a mother praying for her elder son to get married. A student wrote letter to the Goddess requesting 90% score in SSLC exams.

Another interesting letter was by a resident of Ward no 35 of Hassan who has requested the deity to solve the pothole issue of the road near his house. Another devotee has given an offer of Rs 5000 to the deity if she fulfils his/her wish though the wish isn’t mentioned in the letter.

A woman has requested the Goddess to make sure her husband gets rid of his alcohol addiction. A woman has written a letter dipped in blood and dropped in the box asking the deity to make sure that she marries the guy whom she loves.

Other than this, there are letters asking for wedding, own house, children’s future by parents, love life success and job promotions. Though it remains to be soon how much of the wish-fulfilment occurs here but true to a social-media relied lifestyle, the letters have now gone viral.

