Karnataka Langur Who Once Got Addicted to Liquor Dies of Kidney-liver Ailments

A 21-year-old langur, who had once become addicted to alcohol, died on Sunday at Pilikula Biological Park in Karnataka. Raju was the first langur to be brought to the park in Mangalore. Langurs are also known as Hanuman langurs. The postmortem report suggested that the monkey died due to kidney and liver-related ailments. According to The Times of India, Raju was rescued in 2005 near a bar in Padubidri town after his health deteriorated.

“Since he was hanging out near a bar, its customers often fed him alcohol and he got addicted to it. In 2005, we received a call from the bar owner stating that the langur was dull and unwell," PBP director HJ Bhandary told the news outlet.

Advertisement

Bhandary said a team which was treating the langur realised that Raju was suffering from withdrawal symptoms after he continually refused food. The park’s director added that they offered him alcohol in small quantities for a month, and then stopped it completely after his recovery.

“He gradually started eating a variety of fruits and greens, and went on to become one of the attractions here," Bhandary said.

While the postmortem report indicates problems in kidney and liver, the authorities have sent the viscera to a lab in Bengaluru for further medical probe in Raju’s death.

Bhandary noted that the average lifespan of Hanuman langur is 18-20 years. PBP currently has four Hanuman langurs.

Meanwhile, villagers in Karnataka’s Surashettikoppa recently gave a human-like burial to a langur who died of electrocution. The female monkey reportedly died after she came in contact with a live wire in August this year. The villagers conducted the last rites of the langur, and even took out a mourning procession as per Hindu rituals.

The female langur was cremated near a Hanuman temple in the village in presence of her two monkey cubs. The villagers are also taking care of the monkey cubs, who initially refused to move away from their mother’s body.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.