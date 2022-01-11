Karnataka Man Sets Bank on Fire after his Loan Application is Rejected

A man allegedly set a bank on fire after his loan application was rejected at Haveri district in Karnataka. A report in India Today says that the accused has been identified as Wasim Hazaratsab Mulla, a resident of Rattihalli town. Reports said Mulla had submitted an application to secure a loan from the Canara Bank branch located at Hedugonda village within the jurisdiction of Kaginele police. The bank rejected his application as his CIBIL score was low, added the India Today report.

Angered by the rejection, the accused reached the bank branch on Sunday night. He then broke a window, spilt petrol around the office and set it on fire. Passersby noticed the smoke and alerted police and fire departments. The police told India Today that the blaze caused damage worth Rs 12 lakh. Five computers, fans, lights, passbook printer, cash counting machine, documents, CCTVs, and cash counters were destroyed.

Advertisement

According to ANI, the accused has been arrested and a case has been registered at Kaginelli police station under Sections 436, 477, 435 of the Indian Penal Code.

In another instance involving a bank last Christmas, UK bank Santander paid out a total of £130 million ($175 million) to customers by mistake on December 25. The total payment was split over 75,000 transactions for around 2,000 corporate and commercial customers, Santander said in a statement published Thursday. “We’re sorry that due to a technical issue, some payments from our corporate clients were incorrectly duplicated on the recipients’ accounts," reads the statement. “None of our clients were at any point left out of pocket as a result and we will be working hard with many banks across the UK to recover the duplicated transactions over the coming days." Santander blamed the duplicated payments on a scheduling issue, which the bank said was “quickly identified and rectified."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.