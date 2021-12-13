Karnataka 'Godman' Beats Woman to 'Cure' Headache, Ends Up Killing Her

A self-styled ‘godman’ in Karnataka allegedly beat a 37-year-old woman to death to cure her headache. Parvathi, the victim, was suffering from headaches for two months but visits to several hospitals were in vain as doctors couldn’t find a solution, according to an Indian Express report. A resident of Gowdarahalli in Hassan district, the woman died at Channarayapatna hospital in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said. The 42-year-old ‘godman’ Manu, of Bekka village, is absconding.

The crime was brought to light by Parvathi’s only daughter Chaitra, who filed a complaint with Shravanabelagola police on Thursday. A doctor from the Channarayapatna government hospital had also informed the police about the incident, following which a murder case was registered. Chaitra mentioned in her complaint that one of their relatives, Manjula, had recommended the ‘godman’ to Parvathi to help her cure the headache. Parvathi reached a temple on December 2 to meet Manu, who gave her a lemon and asked to come again the following day. She met him the next day and was asked to come back on December 7, the complaint stated.

On Tuesday morning, when Parvathi came to see Manu again, accompanied by a few other villagers, he started hitting her on the head and other body parts with a stick, said the complaint. The godman’s ‘treatment’ ended with Parvathi collapsing and being taken to the hospital where she succumbed to the injuries.

According to police, Parvathi was living with her daughter Chaitra and husband Jayanth in Bengaluru. Although the postmortem report is awaited, police said that the death was due to head injuries, as per doctors.

In another ‘godman’ incident, a 45-year-old woman from Mumbai who had been unemployed for 10 years, was reportedly duped of Rs 38 lakh by a crook who posed as a ‘godman’ and promised to solve the woman’s problems. The accused told the woman all her problems can be solved if he performs a ‘havan’ for her online. The woman, who was desperate to get a job, allegedly gave him all her jewellery and savings. When nothing happened, the woman travelled to Ayodhya only to find there was no such ‘godman’ and filed a complaint with police.

