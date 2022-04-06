Karthik a Better Finisher? IPL Fans Take Shots at Dhoni After DK Impresses in RCB Run-chase

It needed an incredible counterattack from Royal Challengers Bangalore to recover from 87/5 while they were chasing a tricky target of 170 set by Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday night at the Wankhede. Dinesh Karthik, the wicketkeeper batter, provided just that. Karthik (44* off 23) along with Shahbaz Ahmed (45 off 26) not only set the stage up for a stunning run chase but they also did so with extreme ease and elegance. Together, the duo stitched a crucial partnership of 67 that helped RCB earn two well-deserved points as they chased down the Rajasthan total with five deliveries to spare. Player of the Match was awarded to Karthik for his unbeaten innings that comprised seven boundaries and a maximum.

Watching Karthik in sublime form in the ongoing IPL 2022 was celebrated far and wide by fans and his innings lower down was compared to Dhoni’s 23 off 28 when the veteran was met with a similar situation against Punjab Kings a couple of nights ago where the former Chennai Super Kings skipper failed to get going.

Comparisons were drawn between the two and Twitterati had some hot takes on Dhoni after Karthik’s incredible performance.

Karthik Vs Dhoni - who is the better finisher?

It’s worth reminding that Karthik thinks highly of Dhoni as many do across the cricket fraternity. After playing his memorable 8-ball

29 against Bangladesh that helped India bag the Nidhas trophy, Karthik said: “When it comes to Dhoni — I am studying in an university where he is the topper. He is one of the guys I have always looked up to. It is unfair to compare me with him."

