Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Slammed for Repeatedly 'Fat-shaming' Little Boy

The sequel of the 2007 blockbuster, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, hit the theatres on May 20. The movie, carrying on the legacy, did well in the initial week. The horror-comedy might have struck a chord with some viewers but some are criticising the movie on grounds of fat-shaming.

A reddit post recently surfaced and highlighted the instances of fat-shaming that were passed on in the plot as comedy. Apparently, a young cast member becomes the butt of the jokes a number of times for being fat. The post read, “So is nobody going to talk about body shaming jokes and fatphobia in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

The user claimed that a young boy in the movie is being body-shamed and the comment section saw some people chiming in with the claims and backing it up. One user mentioned that the character was being “harassed" by cracking not one or two but multiple jokes about his body. Another user wrote, “I watched the movie last night and literally almost everyone in the theatre laughed at all of the fat-shaming jokes."

Take a look:

Well, when it comes to Bollywood, this particular issue has been persisting for a while now. There are numerous examples of movies in the past that have used fat-shaming to evoke laughter among the audience. The example on top of everybody’s head would be the character of ‘Laddoo’ in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, where Rohan is constantly made realised of his weight. It is safe to say that this supposed humorous trick seems to be working among the audience even now.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav, has till now managed to accumulate an earning of Rs 76 crore and counting, inching closer to the 100-crore mark. The film was initially set to release on July 31, 2020 but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

