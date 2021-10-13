Karuppur Kalamkari Paintings, Kallakurichi Wood Carvings of Tamil Nadu Get GI Tags

Tamil Nadu’s Karuppur kalamkari paintings and the Kallakurichi wood carvings are the latest artistic creation to have earned the distinction of geographical indication (GI) tags. The artistic creations are both traditional as in the sense they are made on a cotton cloth piece with pens and brushes made up of bamboo tree and coconut tree stems. The wood carving is characterized by traditional designs drawn on temple related items and furniture.

A news report in The Hindu said that the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation (Poompuhar) moved the application to register the Karuppur kalamkari paintings for the GI tag. The tag for the Kallakurichi wood carvings was jointly applied by the Kallakurichi Wood Carving Handicrafts Industrial Cooperative Limited Society and the Chinnasalem and Vriksha Association of Wood Carving Artisans self-help group.

Advertisement

While explaining the concept of the kalamkari paintings, Meena Varma, who heads the Arts of the Earth gallery was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, “The artists take a twig and wind a cloth around it and then dip it in the dye, which they make themselves. First, they treat the cotton cloth (canvas) by dipping it in milk and other things. It needs a lot of expertise."

The naturally-made pen used to draw upon the surface in kalamkari painting is traditionally soaked in a mixture of jaggery and water. These are applied one after the other and then vegetable dyes are added.

Dyes for the cloth are always extracted from naturally colour producing agents such as roots, leaves, and mineral salts of iron, tin, copper, and alum. The usage of cow dung, seeds of various kinds, plants and crushed flowers are also used to get effects in the paintings. Originally the kalamkari art specifically depicted Hindu epics tales of Ramayana and Mahabharata but in recent times the Kalamkari technique is also used to depict Buddha and Buddhist art forms.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.