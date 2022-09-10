Kashmiri Cyclist Attempts Leh-to-Manali Ride in 30 Hours, Eyes World Record

A cyclist from Jammu and Kashmir has set off on his journey to cycle from Leh to Manali in the shortest time possible and create a Guinness World Records. Adil Teli is aiming to cover the distance in less than 30 hours to break the current record of 34 hours and 54 minutes, reported The Kashmir Monitor. https://www.thekashmirmonitor.net/leh-to-manali-kashmirs-ace-cyclist-eyes-another-guinness-world-record-%EF%BF%BC/

Teli hails from Narbal in the Baramulla district of North Kashmir and has undergone rigorous training to prepare for the arduous journey. “I was in Ladakh where I underwent rigorous training for 45 days to prepare for the record attempt. Leh-Manali is a high altitude and dangerous terrain and cycling in this circuit is tough," Teli told the publication.

Last year, Teli made it to the Guinness Book of World Records by covering Kashmir to Kanyakumari on a cycle in just eight days. He pedalled for a total of 3,600 kilometres and became the fastest person to cycle on the route.

According to Teli, breaking the record last year had given him the confidence to attempt another record from Leh to Manali. “Setting a Guinness World Record for covering Kashmir to Kanyakumari has given me a lot of confidence and I am hopeful that I will better the previous record for Leh to Manali," said Teli.

Teli shared that he is aiming to cover roughly 475 kms from Leh to Manali, a high-altitude route with rough terrain. He added that the highest pass in his journey would be 5,300 metres above sea level while the other passes are going to be over 4,000 metres high, according to UNI.

Teli left for the audacious attempt on Friday morning from the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) in Srinagar. He was flagged off by Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Secretary Sarmad Hafeez. Speaking on Teli’s attempt Hafeez was quoted as saying “There is a lot of adventure and excitement and I must congratulate Adil for undertaking the challenge to create his second Guinness world record".

He added that Kashmir has produced several champion cyclists and that the tourism department is supporting Teli in his endeavour.

