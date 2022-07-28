Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' May Be a Bop But Kate Bush Has Never Seen a Hill

With the hit fourth season of Stranger Things, Gen Z was introduced to some bangers of the 80s, including singer Kate Bush’s 37-year-old song, Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God). The song somehow managed to make a place in Gen Z’s playlist. But what does the song mean? An interview of the English songwriter and singer behind this song has now surfaced on the internet.

In the interview, Bush decodes the meaning of the song for her listeners. The artist was quoted as saying, “Some think it’s about literally running up a hill, but it’s not." She further mentioned that she has never even seen a hill “let alone run up one."

It has been uploaded by Twitter user Keaton Patti.

Bush’s song became a favourite among Instagram Reel creators. With the revival of her 1985 single from the album Hounds of Love, Bush has reacted to all the love and compliments she is receiving. The singer shared a statement on her website. “You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix. It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show, I love it too!"

The singer added that given the love her song is receiving, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. She expressed her gratitude to all the listeners and fans and added, “It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July."

Bush’s song has played a pivotal role in the latest season, being the favourite song of the character Max, played by Sadie Sink, and appearing as a motif throughout. The song also became one of the most-streamed songs on Spotify. After being widely shared by fans on social media platforms, Running Up That Hill replaced Harry Styles at number one in the streaming service’s ranking.

