'Kate Moss?' Amber Heard Slammed After Calling Johnny Depp's Witnesses 'Randos'

Amber Heard has finally spoken out on the highly-publicised defamation trial against Johnny Depp. In an interview with NBC, Heard said that her trial was not fair. Even if someone was convinced that she was deserving of all the vitriol pointed against her, she said, one still could not say that what went down on social media was fair. She also spoke about how Johnny Depp is a “beloved character" and a “fantastic actor". Speaking on the jury’s verdict, Heard said that she did not blame them because they had heard three weeks’ worth of “relentless" testimony from “paid employees" and from “randos" towards the end.

Social media, as usual, did not take kindly to Heard’s usage of “randos" and brought up Kate Moss, who was one of the witnesses who testified for Depp. Two of the witnesses, Morgan Night and Morgan Tremaine changed their Twitter usernames to Rando #1 and Rando #2 (Tremaine has changed it back since).

Kate Moss had said in her testimony, when asked, that Depp had not pushed her down any stairs as had been indicated by Heard earlier.

