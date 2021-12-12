Viral Tweet Slam Trolls for Saying Katrina Kaif Had Better 'Options' than Vicky Kaushal

The wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has been a much talked about celebrity event of recent times. The Bollywood couple got married in the 700-year-old Fort Barwara that has been converted into a heritage hotel in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur area. The details regarding the wedding were kept heavily guarded before the big day but that didn’t stop social media discussions on everything regarding the same. But what also has now emerged among a certain section in the social media is the discourse of how Katrina Kaif could have ‘better options’ than Vicky Kaushal. This wildly problematic narrative says how Kaushal being ‘less successful’ than Kaif makes him not a good match for the latter.

A twitter user who goes by the handle @ambivertdebb took to the microblogging platform to slam some of these trolls.

She wrote, “People calling Vicky Kaushal less successful compare to his wife Katrina. So according to them, Katrina had better “options". But is Anyone have any problem with Rajkumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor being more popular than their wives? NO. Typical Patriarchal mindset."

The tweet was liked and commented upon by many users who agreed with the sentiment. Many replied as to how this narrative is the result of a deep-rooted patriarchal mindset.

We whole-heartedly agree. In a time and age like this when women are faring so well in work, life and every other aspect, such backdated though process has got no room anywhere. The fact that the couple share a wonderful relationship and turned it into a celebration of their love is what is important.

The couple’s wedding was a private, intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends in attendance on December 9.

