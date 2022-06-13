Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma Makes Norwegian People Dance

Bollywood is spreading all over the globe and we can clearly see the craze. Especially, when it comes to dancing at a wedding. There is no better way than to groove to Bollywood songs and especially Punjabi numbers.

Recently, a video has surfaced online where Norwegian people are grooving to Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra’s popular track Kala Chasma from Baar Baar Dekho.

Here’s the video:

Advertisement

Netizens are loving the whole vibe of their dance and the music. Over 10 lakh users have already liked the video. You will be surprised to know that the clip has crossed 11 million views on Instagram.

Users have filled the comment section with unmissable comments. One of the users wrote, “If this doesn’t happen in my wedding then l ain’t going to proceed further." Another said, “Most wanted a wedding vibe. Thanks for posting the full video."

We must have seen numerous dance videos of the wedding on the Internet. But this fun dance video happening at the wedding went viral on the Internet. Just because foreigners are showing graceful moves on a desi song.

The video looks like a reception party. The group members show their dance moves one by one and the onlookers are blown away by their swag and style. All the boys of this Norwegian dance group are well suited up paired with black glasses.

Advertisement

Bollywood stars Siddharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty, both shared this video on their Instagram stories. It was a significant triumph for the dance company when Shilpa Shetty singled them out for appreciation on her Instagram. “This is what I call a super se upar wala performance," the actress wrote.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.