'Kaun Hain Ye Log’: Anand Mahindra Has the Perfect Meme to Sum up Fake Quote

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is quite active on social media and he always has a way to engage his followers with his thought-provoking commentary to giggle-inducing videos. In his latest Twitter post, the business tycoon has pointed out a falsely attributed quote against him. To sum up the falsely attributed quote, Mahindra has shared a perfect meme on his post. In addition, he also stated that he will be taking legal actions against such misinformation. In the latest post on his verified Twitter handle, Anand Mahindra said, “As a colleague told me: ‘It looks like it’s hunting season on you with miscreants on the internet.’ Another completely fabricated quote falsely attributed to me. I’ll be taking legal action. Meanwhile, I’m going to post the 2 memes to the right, below, whenever I spot more fakes![sic]." Here is the post:

However, Mahindra has shared three photos on his tweet, in which one image shows the quote which wrongly attributed to Anand Mahindra, the second image shows Mahindra’s photo with a text that reads, “I NEVER SAID THAT", the third image features a meme of an actor Arshad Warsi from the Jolly LLB, it features a dialogue, “’Kaun hai ye log? Kaha se aate hai?’ Here are a few reactions to the story:

The Twitter post has gathered over 9,881 likes and 722 retweets. In an unrelated story, Anand Mahindra also knows how to support entrepreneurs. In a recent issue when the PTM IPO has plunged 27% in stocks on the day of its market debut surprised many. On that time, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was bombarded with questions as people wanted to know that what went wrong with the $2.5 billion fundraising. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra offered some comforting words to individual IPO investors who have been rattled, in his latest tweet. Mahindra mentioned that he is sure Paytm will find its right level.

