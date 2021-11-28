Kazakhstan Bodybuilder Takes New Sex Doll Wife On Honeymoon, Months After First One Broke

Looks like Yuri Tolochko has found love again as he has now moved on with Luna. The Kazakhstani bodybuilder, who is known to be sexually involved with dolls, recently spent a week with his second sex doll wife in Bulgaria. Yuri flew his new plastic love, Luna, on their honeymoon. This comes months after his first plastic wife, Margo, broke. Last year, the 36-year-old hit international headlines after he married the sex doll. Yuri showed Luna around the city and shared photos of his trip with his 110,000 followers on Instagram. What was essentially to be a business trip, the couple managed to spend time with each other and had ‘a lot of sex’, Daily Star reported. “It was a work trip, but it was also so romantic that I consider it a honeymoon as well. We stayed in the capital Sofia for about a week and it was fabulous,"the bodybuilder was quoted as saying.

He said they met a lot of people during his work time and took advantage of the hotel room.

On one occasion, he went live on Instagram as his followers were waiting to see them.

Sharing his experience from a “romantic dinner," Yuri mentioned that at first the waiter was surprised to see his doll wife, Luna. Later he enjoyed watching them as well as other diners who clicked pictures of the bodybuilder and his wife.

Yuri hypes himself as an opera director, public speaker and a performer. He has plans to step in the porn industry soon to be able to further entertain his fans. “Many people like the fact that I openly speak about what I like, what I love, that I openly show my sexuality and fetishes,"he told Daily Star. Yuri switched his social media accounts from Russian to English to stay away from negativity, post which he became more comfortable. Since he is involved with another sex doll, Lola, Yuri does not wear wedding rings.

In September, he revealed that he had fallen for a black, metallic ashtray he saw in a club he visited. The hulking pansexual shared a video and informed his followers that he was smitten by the large ashtray.

Last November, he redefined the concept of matrimony when he married Margo in a full-fledged ceremony.

Kazakhstan Bodybuilder Takes New Sex Doll Wife On Honeymoon, Months After First One Broke

