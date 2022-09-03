Kazakhstani Bodybuilder Who Married Sex Doll Reveals 'New Babe' Teddy Bear

A Kazakhstani bodybuilder, who previously married a sex doll, has got a ‘new babe.’ Surprise, Surprise, it’s a cuddly teddy bear. As weird or unconventional as it may sound, Yurii Tolochko is known for his infamous fantasies. Redefining the concept of marriage in 2020, he married a sex doll called Margo. However, a few months into the marriage, Yurii divorced her. He went on to live with two sex dolls named Lola and Luna. But it looks like the bodybuilder has got a new “babe." Introducing it to the world, Yurii shared a video where he is playing around with his new partner.

He said, “Hey guys, let me introduce you to my new baby" and looking behind the camera added, “Lola don’t be jealous – I love you too." In the caption, he wrote, “Let me introduce to you my new babe."

He shared another video in which he was seen rubbing the teddy bear on his armpits before pushing it against his nose. He takes deep inhalations of the teddy with sexual groans with phrases such as “oooh delicious", “amazing" and “don’t tell him I smell". Taking the bizarreness up a notch, he rubs his dirty underwear all over the teddy before sniffing it. “Love you babe," he captioned the clip.

In September last year, Yurii fell for a black, metallic ashtray that he saw in a club. The bodybuilder shared a video to inform his followers about the same.

Yurii often shares pictures and videos from his outings with his sex doll, Luna. He recently spent a week with his sex doll wife in Bulgaria. Yurii flew his plastic love on their honeymoon. The trip was made after his first plastic wife, Margo, broke. Yuri introduces himself as an opera director, public speaker as well as a performer. He has plans to step into the porn industry in a bid to further entertain his fans.

