Keanu Reeves Gifts Personalised Rolex Submariners to 'John Wick 4' Stunt Team

The stories of actor Keanu Reeves’ kindness have captured the Internet’s attention for years now, and once again, people stand rapt at another deed by arguably the nicest guy in Hollywood. After the wrap on the shooting for his upcoming movie John Wick 4, Reeves gifted the film’s stunt team with swanky Rolex watches as a gesture of thanks. As per a report by Metro UK, the four stuntmen- Bruce Lee Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang- were presented the Rolex Submariners by the actor at Le Bistro Paul Bert in Paris on Saturday. The watches also have personalised engravings from Reeves, as per Robb Report. They are from the September 2020 edition, which features a unidirectional rotatable bezel and solid-link Oyster bracelet. According to the report, increased demand coupled with supply chains affected by the pandemic, the Rolex watches have become pretty difficult to procure right now.

RobbReport states that the Submariner, which has an MSRP of $9,150 (Rs 686,213 approximately), currently sells at nearly twice the amount in the secondary market. The report also suggests that the actor may have kept a piece for himself. The stunt team seemed thrilled by the gift, with some of them taking to social media to share snaps of it and thanking Reeves. A fan page for the actor shared some of the photographs on Instagram.

One of the stuntmen, Jeremy Marinas, hailed the watch as the “best wrap gift ever", and the Internet seemed to agree if fans’ comments are anything to go by. John Wick 4, directed by Chad Stahelski, is slated for a 2022 release. The first trailer of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ also dropped in September and fans have already started building theories thanks to Keanu Reeves’ look. Reeves, who plays the protagonist Thomas Anderson/Neo in the films, sports a bearded look in the upcoming film, unlike the clean-shaven look that fans are used to. This look of his is very similar to that of John Wick, and the idea had fans coming up with memes for days. While it was too confusing for some fans to figure out anything, some fans guessed a theory that Neo has been living in a John Wick simulation and he realises he is actually Neo in this film (remember the red pill in the trailer?).

