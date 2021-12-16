Keanu Reeves Had the Most Wholesome Reaction to Being Called 'Hollywood's Nicest Guy'

Keanu Reeves appeared on The Matrix Resurrections co-star Jada Pinkett Smith’s online series Red Table Talk. To celebrate the 100th episode of the RTT, host Jada welcomed Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Priyanka Chopra for a special Matrix reunion. During their chat, Jada told Reeves that a few fans of his wanted to ask him some questions. In a video message, a fan from California asked Reeves, “Keanu, everyone says you’re Hollywood’s nicest guy, and you’re such a giving person.” While she was talking, a very shy Reeves started to coyly hide his face. The fan added,“What do you do to give to yourself?” Reeves continued to smile in embarrassment as Jada laughed and patted him.

For the duration of the question, the Canadian actor remained doubled over and shook his head from side to side with a bashful smile etched on his face. Later, he managed to collect himself to answer the question as Jada insisted to him and Carrie-Anne that she wanted to know,” What do they do to give to themselves?” from both of them.

Reeves “Let’s go for a motorcycle ride, let’s read.” He added he loves going to the movies and for him, his work is like that as well. The star mentioned, “I often get asked, ‘You know, you’ve been at this for a while. ‘Do you still love it?’ And in response, he says that yes he loves it even more.

Priyanka joined in during the interview and shared her journey from receiving a call to being a part of the star cast and working with the likes of Reeves. The actress revealed that she got to experience Reeves’ modesty and generosity first-hand while filming. She recalled one particularly hard day saying that Reeves probably would not remember. It was on the first day of shooting after a lockdown period of six months. He went up to her for a pep talk. Priyanka shared, “He (Reeves) said that was a very difficult day and a lot to do, you did such a great job and you should know that.”

She expressed, “When you have a day and you just need someone to tell you that.” Reeves was very astute she felt adding “he can read the room well and that meant a lot to me, especially as a new kid on the block in the movie.”

The Matrix Resurrections will see Priyanka essay the role of Sati. Directed by Lana Wachowski, the film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, among others. The film will release on December 22 in theatres and on HBO Max.

