Keira D’Amato, Mom of 2, Breaks US Women’s Marathon Record after 7-Year Hiatus

An American woman resumed her career in running after a hiatus of seven years and oh boy, did she leave everyone impressed. Keira D’Amato, who is a mother of two, had taken a break from running in 2008 after she underwent ankle surgery. It was the time when she thought she would never be able to run again. However, Keira, 37, rose from the ashes again in 2016. Cut to present time, Keira broke the US women’s field marathon record by finishing the 26.2-mile marathon in 2:19:12. She surpassed runner Deena Kastor’s record by crossing the finishing line 30 seconds prior. Deena Kastor had set the previous record in 2006. She even congratulated Keira D’Amato on Twitter for making a new record. She wrote: ‘What a morning at the Houston Marathon! Congratulations Keira and Sara Hall on their new American Records in the marathon and half-marathon.’

Advertisement

Ever since her record-breaking victory, Keira D’Amato has been garnering a whole lot of praise on social media. Several users have been calling her an ‘inspiration.’ Athlete In need of inspiration?? This woman is incredible!" tweeted athlete Natasha Wodak.

After welcoming her kids, Keira decided to run again and signed up for a marathon. Of course, it wasn’t easy for Keira, who participated in 2017 Shamrock Marathon and the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials and kept practicing harder to become the fastest women marathon runner in the US. Speaking about her victory, Keira was quoted as saying by local television channel ABC13 Houston: ‘I just can’t believe this! I’m really tired, but I’m really, really happy! Age is just a number. It just doesn’t even matter how old you are, you can chase your dreams. I’m just so fortunate to have a family that supported that.’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.