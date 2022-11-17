Keith Urban's Interaction With Child Who Cannot Talk or Walk Will Melt Your Heart

A viral story of a 6-year-old boy who braved serious odds has melted many hearts on the internet. The specially-abled child, who was told by doctors that he would never walk or talk, interacted with singer Keith Urban during a concert in Peoria, Illinois. The adorable interaction between the two has now gone viral.

In the video, posted on Instagram, a child is seen sitting on his father’s shoulders, excitedly watching the singer interact with his parents. “Is that your mother?" inquires Urban. What is your name? “, to which the woman replies, “I am Whitney." Urban then looks at the child sitting on his father and then asks for his name. He goes on to give a fist bump to the little boy. Urban also signs a toy guitar, drawing a loud cheer from the audience. The father of the child says, “When he was born, they said he would never walk or talk and now he knows all of your songs." Urban gives the boy a warm hug.

“Memories that will last a lifetime," read the caption.

Take a look at the post below:

As soon as the post was shared online, social media users couldn’t stop gushing about how heartwarming the post is. “Well, I just bawled!!! This made my year! So happy for you Whitney," wrote a user while another commented, “This moment is a testament to your son’s strength, Keith’s heart and the incredible support and love you give your son! Thanks for sharing this beautiful moment with us".

A third user wrote, “This melted my heart and made me teary. What wonderful parents! And of course, we all know of Keith’s genuinely tender heart. Kellen is precious".

According to WCIA.com, the six-year-old, Kellen was born with hydrocephalus, a non-life-threatening condition that resulted in a hole in his skull. He had double brain surgery when he was eight days old. Kellen then spent six and a half weeks in the NICU, where his parents were told he wouldn’t be able to walk, talk, or even lift his head. Before the age of three, he was unable to walk or speak.

In the past six years, he has had ten surgeries, the most recent of which was a corneal transplant that necessitated Kellen wearing safety goggles round-the-clock. Kellen wouldn’t wear the goggles until his parents showed him an image of Urban wearing glasses.

His devotion to Urban has reportedly resulted in the purchase of 13 guitars and two banjos. He spends his days mimicking Urban’s movements and listening to his songs while watching concert videos on his iPad.

