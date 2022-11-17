Kerala Bus Driver Saves the Day By Driving in Reverse After Being Chased By Elephant

A video of an elephant chasing a bus has gone viral on social media. At 9 AM on Tuesday morning, the incident happened along the Chalakudy-Valparai route in Thrissur, Kerala, as per a report by Asianet News. The bus driver immediately put the bus in reverse and drove it for almost eight kilometres before the elephant stopped pursuing them. According to reports, a private bus was travelling along a forested route with more than 40 passengers on board.

The bus driver is seen reversing as the wild elephant runs towards the bus in the video of the incident. The bus’s passengers can be overheard anticipating that the elephant will divert and enter the forest. But the elephant keeps taking a stroll along the road. The driver is also overheard being asked to stop and restart the bus, but the elephant appears unfazed and continues to move wildly.

Advertisement

The driver of the bus reportedly reversed the bus from Ambalapara to Anakkayam since there was no room for the bus to turn on the tight route, according to a report on Asianet News. After an hour of causing chaos and diverting the tourist cars that had been following the bus, the elephant entered a jungle close to the Anakkayam area. The terrifying footage is believed to have been captured on a passenger's mobile phone.

A report by onmanorama claims that the tusker has been menacing drivers along the Anakkayam highway for several weeks. It attacked the Forest Department's jeep a few days ago. The same elephant also stormed the KSEB office in Ambalappara. For almost two years, the elephant has been revisiting the neighbourhood. It is aggressive because it has been in musth for a month, according to forest officials.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here