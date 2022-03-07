Kerala Eatery Junking Russian Salad Off Menu in Solidarity With Ukraine Divides Twitter

A Kerala restaurant has decided to junk a Russian salad off its menu after the country’s invasion of Ukraine. A restaurant in Fort Kochi called Kashi Art Café removed Russian salad from its menu in solidarity with Ukraine, reports Free Press Journal. A notice put out in front of the cafe reads, “In solidarity with the people of Ukraine, we have removed ‘RUSSIAN SALAD’ from our menu." The owner of the restaurant said that it was their way of condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Opinion on social media has been varying on different aspects when it comes to the growing number of Russian products being sanctioned in different countries. This move by the Kerala restaurant has similarly drawn conjecture on social media platforms. While many have praised the anti-war gesture, others have called it a futile sanction.

“Russian salad off the menu too. This appears to be from the Kashi art cafe in Kochi, Kerala. A really nice place that I’ve been to many times over the years. Sincere, perhaps, but totally ridiculous," a Twitter user wrote.

“Kashi Art Cafe, Kochi, Kerala has put sanctions on Russia and has taken off “Russian Salad" from its menu in solidarity with Ukraine. Putin has called for an Emergency Meeting of All Leaders to discuss the crisis occurred due to this sanction," a Twitter user quipped sarcastically.

As the international community continues to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine with its myriad sanctions and bans from sporting events like FIFA World Cup, UEFA, more niche events are also following suit. The International Cat Federation announced its ban on Russian cats from participating in international competitions. Condemning the invasion of Ukraine as an “unprecedented act of aggression," the Fédération Internationale Féline (FIFe), imposed sanctions on Russian cats. Recently, Russian Vodka’ trended on Twitter while users in the US and Canada boycotted the famous alcoholic drink to show their support for Ukraine.

