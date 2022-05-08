Kerala Family Finds Snake Skin in Parotta Ordered from Hotel

A hotel located in Thiruvananthapuram’s Nedumangad has been shut down after a customer found a snake skin in the food parcelled by the hotel. The incident occurred on May 5 when a family ordered food from the hotel. Upon unpacking the food parcel, they found a piece of a snake’s skin inside the package. After the revelation, the family lodged a complaint. Based on the filed complaint, the municipality authorities and the police initiated a probe into the matter, and the hotel was temporarily shut down. The hotel owners have been directed to open the hotel only after a thorough cleaning.

Advertisement

The snake skin was discovered by the daughter of a resident of Poovathoor, who ordered a porotta for her daughter, reported Onmanorama. The skin was found in the paper used to wrap the food. After the matter came to light, the food safety department confiscated the package and the food for further examination.

The probe initiated by the municipality found that the hotel was equipped with the necessary licences and permits. In addition, there was nothing wrong with the food stocked at the hotel’s premises. As a result, the hotel was given a warning and was told to temporarily shut down, until proper cleaning has not been done.

Finding snake skin not only compromises the credibility of the restaurant or the hotel, but also the quality of the ordered dish. Although snakeskin is by far one of the most bizarre things to be found in food, it is not the first time a living creature was spotted in a meal.

A man from Hyderabad was left baffled after he found an insect in the dessert he ordered from Subbayya Gari Hotel through Swiggy. Famous food chains have also come under hot water for similar incidents. A woman in the UK found a huge spider in a McDonald’s wrap she almost finished eating.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.