Kerala Groom Dresses up as 'Minnal Murali', Internet Wants Tovino Thomas to Notice

Minnal Murali, a Malayalam film starring Tovino Thomas, continues to create ripples across the cinema world. Directed by Basil Joseph, produced by Sophia Paul (Weekend Blockbusters) with Tovino Thomas in the titular role and Guru Somasundaram as the antagonist, the film not only became a raging hit among audience and critics alike, it also became the first Malayalam title to feature among Netflix’s top 10 films globally. Now, the film is creating its impact outside of the film world, with a Kerala couple giving their wedding a Minnal Murali touch. The Indian Express reported that the bridegroom, Amal Raveendran, showed up at the wedding dressed up as the Desi superhero. The couple tied the knot on January 23, in Kerala’s Kottayam district.

The couple had earlier shot a ‘save the date’ video for their wedding along similar lines. The wedding video features the lush green paddy fields of Kottayam, the groom wearing the red-and-blue superhero costume from Minnal Murali, the couple exchanging garlands before running along the field. Lastly, the couple even jets off into the sky in true superhero fashion! It was shared on Instagram by a handle called ‘photography_athreya’ who also tagged Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph and Netflix India on the post.

The video has been receiving a slew of appreciative comments. Raveendran told The Indian Express that their relatives had been excited to see him turn up as Minnal Murali. Originally, his cousins, too, had planned to dress up as superheroes for the wedding but due to Covid-related restrictions, they ultimately could not attend the function. Raveendran, who works as a store manager, also explained that the idea behind the quirky photoshoot stemmed from his interest in photography. That is why he had sought out the Athreya Wedding Photography team.

The bride, Anju KH, on the other hand, had been slightly reluctant while shooting the save the date video. But after it got a lot of positive responses, she warmed up to the idea. She said that she had been excited about the post-wedding shoot. In fact, her family and friends have taken to the idea so well that some of them now refer to her as ‘Minnal’.

