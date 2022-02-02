Kerala Man Hailed Hero for Driving Burning Truck to Safety, Daring Act Caught on Tape

Unexpected incidents happen every other day but sporadically it gets caught on the camera. But the incident witnessed by the people of Kozhikode on Sunday was nothing less than a movie scene. This time, a daring video has come forth, which shows a rice straw laden truck caught fire in Kerala’s Kozhikode district. As per Manorama Online, the truck caught fire after coming in contact with an overhead power line. From Wayanad, the truck reached Kodancherry where the driver noticed that the fire has engulfed the rice straw in the vehicle, after which he panicked and stopped the vehicle only to run away from the hair raising scene.

However, Shaji Varghese, an onlooker, and a resident came to the rescue and averted a major accident. And now the daring rescue video of Varghese is making the rounds on social media where netizens are widely applauding him.

As soon as the driver left the truck, Varghese hopped into the truck and drove it towards the nearby ground. It can be seen in the video now going viral that after reaching the ground, he started driving in a zigzag manner.

With his quick thinking of driving the truck in a zigzag manner, the burning straw bundles fell on the ground and people who were gathered around the scene separated those bundles which weren’t on fire.

According to the Indian Express, the fire was doused immediately after the fire department team in Mukkam reached the spot.

The video clip which was posted on Instagram page kozhiottukaarofficial has more than 97k views and has garnered over 15k likes. As soon as the video was posted, netizens flooded the comment section with praises and applauding.

One user commented, “Some heroes don’t wear capes. They drive lorries too.” Another commented, “The real hero” along with a handful of clapping and fire emoticons.

As per the Indian Express, Shaji Varghese is commonly known as Shaji Pappan, and local media informed that he got his nickname after the release of the Malayalam movie Aadu.

