Kerala Man Orders Apple iPhone 12 on Amazon, Receives Soap, Rs 5 Coin Instead

A man who ordered an Apple iPhone 12 on Amazon was shocked after he received a package with a dishwashing soap and a Rs 5 coin instead. The customer is Noorul Ameen, a resident of Aluva in Kerala. The bizarre incident later went viral on social media. According to Indian Express, Ameen had ordered the iPhone after paying a sum of Rs 70,900 on October 12. After receiving the Vim dishwash bar and a Rs 5 coin inside the package, he filed a complaint with the police station. During investigation the cyber police found that the phone, which was ordered by Ameen, was received by someone else in Jharkhand in September this year. According to a report in the DNA, Ameen placed the order on October 12 through his Amazon Pay Card and received the package on October 15. In addition, he also made an unboxing video of the phone but was later shocked to find out what was inside it.

During the probe, one of the officers was saying, “We contacted Amazon authorities and the Telangana-based seller. The phone has been in use in Jharkhand since September 25 this year, even though the order was placed only in October. When we contacted the seller, he said the phone was out of stock and that the amount paid by Noorul would be returned," DNA reported.

In a different incident, a Mumbai-based man placed an online order for mouthwash and ended up receiving a Redmi Note 10 instead. Sharing the incident on microblogging site Twitter, the platform user who goes by the name Lokesh Daga, tagged the e-commerce giant Amazon to narrate the alleged goof-up with his order.

As per the screenshot shared by him, the order consisted of four Colgate Mouthwash bottles which were billed for Rs 396. The order was placed on May 10. “Hello @amazonIN Ordered a colgate mouth wash via ORDER # 406-9391383-4717957 and instead of that got a @RedmiIndia note 10. Since mouthwash was in a consumable product returns are restricted and am unable to request for return via the app,(sic)" the man tweeted on Thursday (May 13).

Also, a man named Vikram Buragohain who ordered a toy car and a remote, received a packet of Parle G from Amazon India. However, instead of getting angry over it, he shared a picture on his Facebook account with the caption “When you get Parle G instead of what you ordered…hahahaha, ab to chai banana padega! (Now I gotta go make tea)!".

