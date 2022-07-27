Kerala Man Wins Rs 1 Crore Lottery Just Hours Before Selling His House to Pay Debt

A man in Kerala couldn’t believe his luck when he won a lottery of Rs 1 crore just when he was about to sell his house to pay off debts. The man had decided to sell his house as he had a debt of Rs. 50 lakh. However, his luck shined at the right time, and he was shocked to learn that he had won a jackpot of Rs 1 crore. We are talking about a painter in Manjeshwaram named Mohammed, who clinched a lottery prize through Kerala State Lotteries.

This all happened on Monday when the 50-year-old was about to collect the token advance for his newly-built 2,000 square feet house. But a few moments before Mohammed came to know that he had won the hefty prize. Mohammed and his wife Annie are parents to five children, which include four daughters and one son. Of them, two daughters are married. And it was after the wedding of his daughters, and the completion of the construction of his house that the 50-year-old was entrapped in a debt of Rs. 50 lakh. Therefore, he decided to move to a rented house with his family after selling the only valuable asset their family have.

Advertisement

In his candid conversation with The New Indian Express, Mohammed revealed that he can’t “believe" that he saved his house. The New Indian Express quoted him as saying, “I just managed to save our house. I still cannot believe it. For the past four months, we all were under so much stress. We could not repay our debts as there was very little income." Mohammed added that for the past four months, he has been buying lottery tickets, with high hopes. He added, “I have been buying lotteries for the past four months hoping luck will end my misery." Mohammed had taken money from the banks and relatives, moreover, the 50-year-old also borrowed money to send to his son, who is in Qatar.

However, when the broker came to his house with the buyer, Mohammed backed out of the deal. The winning ticket was bought from the Amma Lottery Agency in Hosangadi and after the tax deductions, Mohammed will receive around Rs. 63 Lakh.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here