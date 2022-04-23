Kerala Nurse Performs CPR on Man Who Fainted in Bus, Saves His Life

Doctors and nurses are never off duty and this has been proved by a woman from Kochi, Kerala, who saved the life of a fellow passenger with her timely response. The nurse performed timely CPR on a man after he fainted inside a moving city bus, as reported by India Times. The 34-year-old nurse, Sheeba Anish, had boarded a bus at 9:10 pm and was heading home after finishing her duty. Reportedly, just a few minutes after getting on the bus, Sheeba felt someone touching her shoulder. But, before she could respond, the man behind her suddenly collapsed as the bus reached Elavoor Kavala.

“Everything happened so quickly. People panicked when the young man, Vishnu, suddenly fell unconscious,” said Sheeba. Describing the incident, Sheeba said that the bus was still moving and that the bus was not crowded.

She further shared that the 24-year-old man was lying still inside the bus while foam started to come out of his mouth. Sheeba added that saliva and slight secretions of blood could also be seen oozing out of Vishnu’s nose and mouth.

Watching the man suffer, Sheeba swung into action and noticed that the man’s pulse rate was dropping. She feared that Vishnu’s condition might get severe and asked the bus driver to stop at the nearest hospital.

But, citing traffic congestion on road, the bus driver could not make his way to the hospital. Having been working at Apollo Adlux Hospital in Kochi, Sheeba quickly called the hospital for an ambulance. In the meantime, Vishnu’s pulse continued to drop prompting Sheeba to perform a CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on him.

Sheeba performed two rounds of CPR on Vishnu after which he gained consciousness and managed to sit upright. “If there was any delay, it would have been difficult to bring him back to life,” said Sheeba.

Vishnu was later taken to the Angamaly Government Hospital for further treatment.

Acknowledging Sheeba’s inspiring act, the Apollo Hospital authorities hailed her as a hero and highlighted that her timely intervention helped save the man’s life. They further emphasized on the need to learn CPR and said that it can save lives.

