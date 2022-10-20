Kerala Teen Builds Robot for Mum Doing Chores, Twitter Tells Him to Help Her Instead

A 17-year-old high school student from Kerala built ‘Android Pathooty’, a robot who is capable of doing various household chores. Class 12 student Muhammed Shiyad Chathoth, a class 12 student, had built the robot to help his mother with chores in the kitchen, ANI reported. Shiyad’s mum used to be frustrated over the distance from the kitchen to the dining hall in the morning when everyone is usually running late. Now, Pathooty traverses that distance to serve everyone food and other things, Shiyad’s father told The Better India. The robot also helps the family remember the timing of medications for Shiyad’s grandmother.

However, Pathooty’s appearance and the general idea behind the innovation is being criticised by some Twitter users. Many questioned why the robot had to have been designed in a woman avatar. Shiyad told The Better India that this appearance was chosen by his mother. “All of us, including my brother, father and I are equally involved in household chores," he was quoted as saying. He added that he did not intend for the innovation to send the wrong message.

Advertisement

“They did not forget to add the flavourful patriarchy by covering her head with a scarf. They gendered the robot because it’s supposed to help around the house so she’s technically a robot bahu," a Twitter user wrote.

Advertisement

There were others who came to the defence of the innovation, insisting that it was well-intentioned. They also cited the fact that the teen had designed the robot’s appearance according to his mother’s wish.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here