Kerala Woman Who Climbed Tower in Suicide Attempt Saved by Swarming Wasps

A woman in Kerala who threatened to die by suicide by jumping from a mobile tower was saved after wasps swarmed around her, forcing her to climb down from the tower. The woman on Monday evening had climbed a BSNL mobile tower in Kerala’s Kayamkulam, a town in coastal Alappuzha. She threatened to jump if her baby, who her husband had taken, was not returned to her. Attempts by the police and fire service personnel to persuade her to climb down failed. Visuals of the incident on local TV channels showed that as the woman was busy climbing to the top of the mobile tower, she disturbed a wasp nest. Suddenly, the wasps swarmed around her and some stung her.

In panic, the woman started to climb down from the tower rapidly, screaming as the wasps continued to swarm around her.

Nearer to the ground, she jumped the last few remaining feet on to a safety net being held firmly by fire service personnel. The officials said if it were not for the wasps, she may not have come down.

A police officer at Kayamkulam said the woman, a resident of Tamil Nadu, has been hospitalised. Her condition is stable.

The police said they are trying to contact her husband or relatives, though they are yet to get personal details from her.

