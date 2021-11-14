Kerala's Beaming 104-year-old Kuttiyamma Scores 89 Out of 100 in Literacy Exam

It might well be a capitalistic hoax that hard work makes everything achievable, because hard work towards any goal needs a lot of time and resource at hand, but that is what makes Kerala’s 104-year-old Kuttiyamma’s feat even more remarkable. Onmanorama reported that she has become something of a local star after scoring 89 out of 100 in the state’s literacy mission exam. The “Saksharatha" test was conducted in the Ayarkunnam panchayat of Kottayam. Kuttiyamma, even though she could read, had never attended school and could not write. With the help of Saksharatha Prerak Rehna, she learned how to write and dutifully attended classes that were held each morning and evening at her home. Now, Kuttiayamma has become eligible to write the class 4 exam. The report said that she is hard of hearing, and at the start of the exam, reminded the invigilators to speak loudly so that she would not miss anything.

Kerala’s Minister for Education and Labour, V Sivankutty, took to Twitter to share Kuttiyamma’s achievement with the world. “104-year-old Kuttiyamma from Kottayam has scored 89/100 in the Kerala State Literacy Mission’s test. Age is no barrier to enter the world of knowledge. With utmost respect and love, I wish Kuttiyamma and all other new learners the best," he wrote on the microblogging platform, attaching a photo of Kuttiyamma beaming with the most endearing toothless smile.

People were inspired and moved by Kuttiyamma’s feat. “With due respect I salute Kuttiyamma for her dedication. It will inspire others for sure (sic)," one user tweeted. Another even went as far as to say, “Thanks for motivating me to pursue further studies".

Elderly women have emerged exceptionally successful in these exams in a number of years earlier, too. Centenarian Bhageerathi Amma and 96-year-old Karthiyayini Amma from Kerala were jointly selected for the Nari Shakti Puraskar for 2019 by the Central government for their exceptional contribution towards women’s empowerment. They, like Kuttiyamma, had scored exceptionally well in the Kerala Literacy Mission test, as per a PTI report. Before them, Karthiyani Amma from Alappuzha had scored 98 out of 100 in “AkshraLaksham", a flagship programme of the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority, in October 2018.

