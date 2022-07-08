Kerala's Lulu Mall Gets Overcrowded As State Goes 'Midnight Shopping' in Viral Video

Visuals of an overcrowded mall in Kerala recently surfaced on social media. The pictures and clips from the Lulu International Shopping Mall located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, show scores of people gushing into the mall’s stores. In efforts to transform Kerala into a “city that never sleeps," the administration tried a midnight shopping model in the capital city. As per the decision, the Lulu Mall was open for the public starting from 11:59 PM on July 6 till the dawn of July 7. A slew of fun activities and events were also introduced in the mall’s premise.

The response from the public was overwhelming as a huge crowd showed up during midnight to have an experience that can be considered a first in the city. Balconies and escalators are seen filled to the brim by people who have their hands occupied with shopping bags and carts. Many had their phones out, to capture the chaos that erupted in the wee hours of July 7.

Several videos show the commotion that overpowered the floors of the mall. Take a look:

Other visuals from the crowded night at the mall also surfaced, where people are seen entering the shops’ premise even before the gates are completely open. Watch:

One user titled the video with the same. “Kerala’s Black Friday Day," the user wrote, sharing a picture of the midnight sale.

Social media users claimed that huge discounts on products – as much as 50 percent – was also a reason why such a huge crowd flocked to the Lulu Shopping Mall.

Similar visuals could also be spotted on other social media platforms. One clip that was catapulted to Instagram shows the mall security struggling to manage the crowd.

The state government decided to do a one-day trial of the midnight shopping model. Talking about the path forward, Joy Shadanandan, regional director, Lulu Group, said, “Our main goal is to encourage midnight shopping so that the public can enjoy nightlife with less traffic and purchase their daily necessities in a more peaceful environment," as reported by Asianet Newsable.

Another aim that the administration seeks to achieve with the application of this model is to shatter the perspective, according to which, it is unsafe for women to travel at night. The model is expected to give females more confidence to explore the city after hours.

