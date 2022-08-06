'Kesariya' Song Parody in Neha and Tony Kakkar Style is Making The Internet Chuckle

Ever since its release, the song Kesariya has become one of the biggest romantic anthems of this year. This mellow number from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra has melted several hearts on the internet. Meanwhile, several memes and different covers of the track have already surfaced online. Now, joining the bandwagon is composer Mayur Jumani and comedian Saloni Gaur. The duo recently collaborated to make a parody of Kesariya if it had been created by the famous sibling duo and musicians Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The hilarious parody has taken social media by storm. In the short clip, both Mayur and Saloni are seen enacting the signature steps of the siblings as they groove on the high-tempo beats of Kesariya.

Throughout the video, Saloni Gaur presses her cheeks to leave the impression of Neha Kakkar’s dimples, whereas Mayur opted for a peppy outfit something that resonates with Tony Kakkar’s wardrobe. With new beats and rhythms, the digital creators also called themselves Sneha Kakkat and Stony Kakkar in their imagined version of Kesariya.

This hilarious parody became an instant hit on social media and also ended up catching the attention of Tony Kakkar. The musician happened to have loved his funny version of the popular song and responded, “Hahaha.. This is too good Yaar. Best video I saw today".

While sharing the parody online, composer Mayur Jumani wrote, “Presenting Kesariya version by Stony Kakkar & Sneha Kakkar. Comments mein batao kiski dance jyada buri thi, main ya Saloni Gaur (Let us know in the comments whose dance moves were the worst)."

Watch the video below:

Within just a couple of days, the parody video has raked up over 2 lakh likes on the photo-sharing application. Meanwhile, it has also received a thunderous response from netizens all across the country. In the comment section, one user said, “When the parody is better than the Would be original." Another expressed, “You ridiculously nailed them.. loving to hate this."

A user who believes the words ‘Love Storiyan’ is the elaichi in Biryani for the song added, “Kesariya will never be the same again this makes Love Storiyan sound so much better."

After Kesariya, the second song from Brahmastra titled Deva Deva is all set to release on Monday, August 8. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. Brahmastra is gearing up for a September 9 release.

