'Kesariya' Without 'Love Storiya': This Singer Has Fixed 'Brahmastra' Song For Internet

Brahmastra’s ‘Kesariya’ song grabbed the limelight alright, but became viral meme fodder with its “love storiya" lyrics. Crooned in Arijit Singh’s soulful voice, the song had smooth sailing for the most part, until a roadblock was created by that part of the lyrics. In fact, many people on the Internet could be seen favouring the Telugu version of Kesariya over the Hindi one, because the “love storiya" part obviously doesn’t occur in it. Many also said that the phrase could have easily been substituted by a number of other words.

Now, in a fix-it, singer-songwriter-producer Harsh More, who enjoys massive popularity on Instagram, has come up with a version of the song without “love storiya". “Here’s Kesariya with a change Save and share if you enjoyed! With due respect to all the original creators of the song including writer Amitabh Bhattacharya, music by Pritam and Singer Arijit Singh and all other creators associated❤️," Harsh wrote on Instagram.

“I was thinking similar thing, instead of love storyiyaan, “ye kahaniyaan"," an Instagram user commented. “Love storyian is the wound and you are the band aid," wrote another. Another said, “Presenting Kesariya after surgery✨."

Twitter had agreed for the most part that Arijit Singh’s soulful croon was all okay except the “love storiya" bit but now, after one user’s revelation, that too has been called into question. Remember Abhay Deol grooving to Laaree Chhootee by Pakistani band Call in his film Ek Chalis Ki Last Local released in 2007? A Twitter user going by @Ctrlmemes_ has pointed out that the tune of Kesariya sounds a lot like it.

However, some people did say that the two tunes didn’t sound all that similar to each other.

The Kesariya song has been composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Many Twitter users could be seen tagging Pritam to get a clarification on the alleged “copy". The song had been hyped up quite a bit and people had been eagerly anticipating it. Since its drop, Kesariya thus received quite a lot of scrutiny, especially since the “love storiya" lyrics set the memes rolling.

