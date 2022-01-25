Keshav Maharaj Says 'Jai Shree Raam' on Instagram After South Africa Thrash India in ODI Series

Keshav Maharaj who picked the invaluable wicket of Virat Kohli in the third and final ODI between India and South Africa took over to Instagram to celebrate his team’s roaring win in the limited-overs format series where the Proteas thrashed visiting Team India 3-0 on Sunday. Sharing a team photograph when the Men in Green posed with the winning trophy, Maharaj wrote: “What a series it’s been." He added, “I couldn’t be more proud of this team and how far we have come. Time to recharge and prepare for the next one. Jai Shree Raam." The 31-year-old cricketer is an Indian-origin left-arm bowler who represents South Africa.

Several cricket fans from India took notice of Maharaj’s Instagram post and applauded the spin specialist for not forgetting his roots.

Notably, Maharaj also has “Jai Shree Raam, Jai Shree Hanuman" chants written on his Instagram profile bio.

Maharaj made his Test debut in November 2016 against Australia and scalped 4 wickets in the match. In 2017, he made his ODI debut against England. In the same year, he was named as the International Newcomer of the year at Cricket South Africa’s annual awards. Maharaj has also proved himself as a good lower-order batsman and has been the front-line spinner for the national Test team since his debut.

Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock’s heroics and collective performance from the bowling unit helped South Africa complete a 3-0 whitewash over India with a thrilling 4-run victory in the third and final ODI at Newlands, Cape Town. De Kock continued his great form from the Paarl to Cape Town and on Sunday he raised the level with a magnificent century. He scored 124 runs to laid the foundation of the magnificent win. Deepak Chahar’s late 54-run knock did take India closer to the victory but Lungi Ngidi got the better of him and India lost the plot in the last two overs.

