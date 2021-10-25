Kettles, Mugs, Pots - Puducherry Man Collects Antique Household Items to Preserve Them

A man in Puducherry has been collecting antiques for years, in order to preserve them and stop them from getting destroyed. Antique item collector Ayyanar has hundreds of items in his collection that include 50-year-old utensils made of brass and bronze. Ayyanar, who has been collecting these items for years, has in his collection items such as colourful kettles, mugs, glasses, pots, jugs, large containers, lamps and statues, to name a few.

“I’ve been collecting antiques since I was a child. I’ve collected them from many places. I display them once a year to students. My ambition is to prevent antiques from being destroyed," Ayyanar told news agency ANI.

Advertisement

While Ayyanar collects antiques that are mostly made of brass and bronze, a realtor in Telangana struck gold in April this year, when he found a pot of antique silver and gold buried under a plot of land. The incident occurred in Jangaon district where the realtor was trying to level a plot of land in Pembarthy village near the Warangal-Hyderabad National Highway. The copper pot that broke under pressure from the earth-removing machine contained several pieces of antique jewelry which perhaps adorned idols. Among the pieces were earrings, nose rings, anklets and beads.

According to a report in NDTV, the pot contained 1.72 Kg silver and 187.45 grams worth of gold. 6.5 grams of rubies were also found and the copper pot itself weighed 1,200 grams. The owner of the plot of land, however, will not get to keep the antiques. As news of the ‘treasure’ spread in the village, many flocked to the spot to crack a coconut when the treasure had been found and offer prayers, assuming a religious significance of the find.

51 gold beads, 22 gold earrings, 11 gold ‘mangalsutras’, 26 sticks of silver, and five silver chains were among the contents of the pot among other items, The News Minute reported. According to the sarpanch of the village who examined the finds, the antiques could belong to the Kakatiya dynasty. He urged authorities to carry out further excavations in the area.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.